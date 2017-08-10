In the past decade, the LS engine has easily become the most popular motor transplant for American muscle cars, lowriders, trucks, and street rods. With their aluminum construction, improved oiling, and efficient heads, these engines are ideal for car enthusiasts looking for the perfect balance of power and reliability. When it comes to cost effectiveness, the LS is a clear and definite choice.

But dropping an LS motor into your classic ride does come with certain problems. Clearance issues can arise when swapping these modern engines into some early and classic vehicles, and from a firsthand perspective I can tell you I’ve run into them-especially when it comes to working with headers. Thankfully, the compact design of Hedman’s new LS Swap Cast Iron Exhaust Manifolds makes them ideal for a wide range of vehicles. The cast-iron construction is extremely durable and virtually indestructible, delivering enthusiasts worry-free power, generating lower underhood temperatures, and quieting valvetrain noise.

Hedman’s LS Swap Cast Iron Exhaust Manifolds are compatible with all LS-series engines, including both cathedral port and rectangular port heads. They are constructed with 1 5/8-inch id primaries and 2 1/4-inch collectors. Hedman LS manifolds are precision cast using ductile iron for extreme durability. They are also available in your choice of a raw cast finish, Black Maxx satin finish, polished silver finish, or matte silver finish.

So how do headers help create more power? Well, those familiar with engine dynamics understand that there are four strokes (intake, compression, power, exhaust) required to create power, but the two most commonly discussed are the power stroke and the exhaust stroke. During the exhaust stroke, the exhaust valve opens at the beginning of the exhaust stroke, and then the piston will exert all exhaust gases out of the cylinder. This is where the headers come into play. Factory exhaust manifolds are typically smaller in diameter, creating unwanted backpressure. They are typically constructed out of one common outlet that is directed to one pipe, whereas headers have individual pipes (of equal length) for each cylinder-thus limiting backpressure and creating more horsepower. By having equal-length tubes it guarantees that the cylinder’s exhaust gases arrive to the collector at the same time, thus making a more efficient and turbulent exit. In short, less pressure plus more flow equal a more efficient running engine and additional horsepower.

Hedman LS Swap Cast Manifolds are: