While we live in the land of excess, it only makes sense that having more has never hurt anyone—unless we’re talking about debt. I’ve never seen anyone complain about having too much food for their barbecue, and when it comes to drinks, well, the more the merrier; the same holds true for horsepower.

By removing narrow exhaust tubes and replacing them with something of less backpressure and restrictions, you’ve essentially created a more efficiently running engine and in turn create more horsepower. Not a bad tradeoff. That said, for over 30 years there is one company that has continually delivered us quality exhaust components that sound just as good as they’re built! That company? Flowmaster.

Housed in two state-of-the-art facilities, Flowmaster uses premium materials along with extensive research and design to produce advanced, dyno-tuned exhaust systems and components that deliver power gains with an unmistakable sound. Their products have stood the test of time and have been the choice for top racers and custom car builders, and it’s with good reason.

Flowmaster invests plenty of time in R&D. While other companies create products that look good, Flowmaster only releases products that are developed to perform, created to stand the test of time, and are manufactured with pride in knowing that they have set the benchmark for exhaust components. With a multitude of kits available for your year/make/model, this time around we check out a Lowrider popular product that is right up our alley.

1959-1964 Chevrolet Impala with V-8 Engine (PN 817413)

This pre-bent pipe (header back exhaust) kit is made with 16-gauge 409S stainless steel mandrel-bent tubing that is designed to bolt on with ease. The Installer Series Pipe Kits are made for professional installations. They offer the same mandrel-bent 16-gauge aluminized pipes of the Flowmaster header-back systems, but without the hangers and mufflers. They are made for custom-built exhaust systems on modified vehicles.

Features:

Improve exhaust scavenging by accelerating the exhaust gases

Improve torque and throttle response

Retain classic Flowmaster sound

Mandrel-bent 16-gauge stainless steel tubing and stainless steel muffler assembly

Well-suited to muscle and classic car applications

Limited-lifetime warranty on stainless steel kits

The Installer Series Pipe Kits are made with modified rides in mind. The kits make it easier and quicker to build a custom exhaust system for these vehicles, as the basic bends are already there. The kits require offset inlet/offset outlet same-side mufflers, hangers, and tips for completion of exhaust systems.

Now, keep in mind that this Flowmaster kit comes with “mandrel” bent piping. Mandrel-bent piping delivers a full cross sectional area, which basically means that even at the bends the interior of the pipe remains a full circle free of any bends or kinks when compared to “crush” or “compression” bent piping found in either less-expensive kits or a general run-of-the-mill exhaust shop.

Rectangular Polished Exhaust Tips (PN 15393)

The only really visible part of an exhaust are the tips so Flowmaster has released their rectangular exhaust tip that measures in at 3×7 inches. The tip fits 3-inch tubing and is crafted out of polished stainless steel and features an embossed Flowmaster logo.

Flowmaster Super HP-2 Mufflers (PN 12518409)

Designed for classic cars, street rods, and sport trucks, Flowmaster’s Super HP-2 mufflers feature stainless steel construction with an internal, layered-laminar jet engine gas flow design that uses guided sound control with broadband sound cancellation for a mellow ’50s tone. These mufflers support up to 400 hp, while delivering outstanding looks, durability, and sound control.

Flowmaster has taken the laminar core of their classic HP-2 muffler and wrapped it in a new compact square case. The new Super HP-2 Series muffler offers the same great performance benefits and moderate tone that you would expect from their laminar flow mufflers, now in a new sleek styling. These mufflers are available in either a 409S stainless steel case or a polishable 304S stainless steel case and in sizes ranging from 2, 2 and 1/4, and 2 and 1/2 inches. These mufflers are manufactured in the U.S. and are covered by Flowmaster’s lifetime-limited warranty.

