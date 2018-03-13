One may think building a lowrider is all about creating something that looks good when it’s parked, but it’s not that simple. In fact that’s just the end result, and long before doing so you want to make sure you (and your ride) can get there—and get there comfortable and safe.

Now, unless you plan on leaving your lowrider parked in your garage, you’re going to have to get to your intended destination, and in doing so your car better be able to handle that. It’s really a no-brainer that your car should run properly, but every once in a while we’ll hear someone long before we see them. These are the guys who are squeaking around corners, the guys who spent more on their paint than their performance, but to each its own.

The reality is that it’s really easy to focus our efforts on the show aspect of building a lowrider. I mean who doesn’t want to see straight panels, pristine chrome, the right paintjob, and the rims tuck under the fenders? But what about the mechanicals? What about the bushings?

Truth be told, bushings are a very important part of your car’s suspension. They help control the suspension of your car, and like cartilage to the body the bushings create a buffer between mechanical components. They not only help control the vehicle, they provide cushioning while reducing friction between components, all the while isolating vibrations.

Whereas candy and chrome is for onlookers to enjoy, replacing your bushings is something you get to enjoy as the driver of the vehicle. If you’ve ever driven a lowrider with a dialed-in suspension it’s an entirely different experience. With a properly done suspension, your car becomes an extension of yourself. You connect with the vehicle and you own the road. The days of mysterious wobbles and rattling steel suspension component noises are gone, and to be honest there’s a new sense of pride and ownership. That being said, when it comes time to replace your bushings there is only one name you need to know: Energy Suspension.

Polyurethane bushings are what Energy Suspension is best known for and it’s with good reason. This is their forte. This is their craft. Their polyurethane bushings are far more durable than rubber, will last the lifetime of the car, and owners can choose from the subtle black or aggressive red components. Energy Suspension offers a full line of bushings for your motor and transmission mounts, suspension components, as well as rack-and-pinion bushings, control arm bushings, the list goes on.

Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorite products from Energy Suspension:

Energy Suspension polyurethane motor and transmission mount kits feature the best of both worlds. Smooth for the streets and strong enough for the track, these torque-resistant bushings are comparable in strength to solid metal mounts. Simply put, they’ll give you the performance you’re looking for.

Aluminum body mounts are too harsh for street use. They tend to break, causing damage to other parts, and while original rubber mounts are acceptable, owners will soon find that they crack, distort, crush, and soon enough fall off. With Energy Suspension’s specially formulated polyurethane body mount sets you no longer have to worry about quality or longevity issues as they’re fitted with a steel ring molded into the end for added durability.

Energy Suspension link bushings are designed to fit most common four-bar systems. They include gold, steel sleeves, and polyurethane bushings. The bushings are available in black or red to match your other polyurethane accessories.

If your car’s handling seems a bit on the sloppy side, replace your mushy or missing rubber bushings with Energy Suspension’s polyurethane control arm bushing sets. Available for the front and rear, these polyurethane bushings are unaffected by oil, smog, road salt, and most chemicals, so they won’t soften, compress, or distort like rubber does.

So next time you turn the steering wheel, take a high-speed corner, or accidentally hit some potholes, Energy Suspension control arm bushing sets will give your ride the buffer and control to handle the roads ahead.

Here you can see proof that these old control arm rubber bushings hit too many potholes on the boulevard and had to be replaced. The new Energy Suspension polyurethane bushings for control arms are a dependable solution that resists the harshest flexing pressures of hydraulic and air suspensions. Hit the streets safe and in comfort with the always-dependable support of Energy Suspensions Polyurethane Bushings.