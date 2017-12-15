Let’s face it; we build our cars for ourselves, but nothing beats a crowd’s response as you roll by. For most, this is the time for a smile and a wave, but for others it’s a time of great stress. These are the guys who brought their cars out with poorly tuned or lackluster carbs. You know, the guy who spent more on looks than on standard performance. Well, don’t be that guy!

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look, but not at the expense of reliability or performance. Just to poke a little more fun, we’ve all seen that superclean car coming from afar, but as it got closer and passed us by we couldn’t help but get lost in laughter as it sputtered away. Heck, we’ve even seen some cars from afar that didn’t even make it down to where we were because they stalled out.

But all joking aside, you’ve invested a lot in your car so make sure it can get from one point to the next reliably. And while we’re on the topic of engine maintenance, the honest truth is when it comes to repairing or tuning carbs, sometimes it’s downright easier to upgrade instead of repair.

That said, anyone suffering from poor throttle response, flat spots, or dated and poorly functioning carbs, will be happy to hear about this. Edelbrock has released the new AVS2 Series carburetor as the next generation of their carburetor product line. The AVS2 carburetor features annular flow primary boosters with a new calibration for improved off-idle and cruising performance.

But here’s where it gets interesting. The annular flow booster design delivers improved fuel atomization to eliminate flat spots that may be encountered when the carburetor transitions from idle to full throttle. Each annular booster features eight, equally spaced orifices to improve fuel metering from idle to the main. The improved flow metering makes this carburetor ideal for use with a wide variety of small- and big-block engines with either dual- or single-plane intake manifolds.

After reading that, those in the know will be impressed, and those who didn’t fully comprehend what was written should watch their product review on YouTube because seeing truly is believing. In addition, there’s good reason why Edelbrock has long been the go-to brand. Founded in 1938, Torrance-based Edelbrock is recognized as one of the nation’s premier designers, manufacturers, and distributors of performance replacement parts for the automotive aftermarket. And let’s not forget that Edelbrock now encompasses five locations in Southern California and one location in North Carolina, totaling more than 500,000 square feet!

Specs:

This new square flange carburetor is available in 650 cfm with electric choke (PN 1906) or manual choke (PN 1905). These carburetors also feature metering jets: Primary 0.101, Secondary 0.098; metering jets, 0.070×0.037; step-up spring, orange (5-inch Hg). Like the Edelbrock Thunder Series AVS carburetor, this new design also retains the Air Valve Secondary for quick fine-tuning across the rpm range for optimal performance.

AVS2 carburetors are intended for use on pre-pollution-controlled vehicles only. This includes all vehicles that were manufactured before emissions control regulations were imposed.

Features Include: