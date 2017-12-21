Trucks have been a popular segment in the automotive world. When first introduced, they were utilitarian vehicles that essentially became a tool for many trades. They were the trucks that picked up bails of hay, the trucks used to transport stock for many family owned businesses, and a vehicle that left many of us with fond memories of our hard-working mothers and fathers.

Fast-forward to present day and these once purpose-built trucks are now making a fashion statement and an incredible comeback. As the values of these once-forgotten trucks continue to rise, we’re seeing some incredible restorations, but what’s even more impressive are the stories—and inspiration—behind each build. Many of these trucks bring back so many incredible memories and represent not only an era, but also a time when life was much simpler and more profound.

But anyone attempting to revamp a classic truck knows just how painful it can be. The years of abuse from both weather and use have made it a literal nightmare to source parts. Even at that, the most decent parts require many man-hours to get them decent, and while this used to be a universal problem, it’s now become a thing of the past, thanks to the good folks at Brothers Trucks, who state they are America’s number one source for 1947-1987 Chevrolet and GMC Truck parts.

With a full catalog of parts featuring thousands of the highest quality classic truck parts, Brothers has become the go-to source for anyone restoring a classic truck. We’ve worked alongside them for the past decade and not only do they sponsor the Lowrider Truck of the Month feature, they have also supported our 1953 Chevy Lowrider Bomb Truck Project. For this truck tech review, we’ll be covering the use of their parts to build the all-important part of any pickup: the truck bed. Follow along as we break down their complete bed kit for our project build.

1947-1953 Mounting Blocks/Pads—Shortbed

This kit includes the rubber pads used between the bed cross sills and the framerails to avoid metal-to-metal contact and prevent the bed from making noise where it contacts the frame. This kit also includes the wooden blocks used to space the bed from the frame.

1947-1953 Front Bed Panel—Stepside

An excellent reproduction made from heavy-gauge steel with all of the correct bends and welds, making for an easy installation. The 1947-1953 comes complete with all necessary fasteners and mounting rod.

1947-1953 Stepside Bedside—Shortbed—No Stake Pockets

These panels are an excellent reproduction of the originals. They are made of heavy-gauge stamped steel with all the correct bends. All stake pockets and angle strips have already been welded into place. Panels come primered and ready for paint and installation. Available for stepsides only; specify left or right.

1947-1954 Rear Fender—Steel

These new 47-55.1 steel reproduction fenders are topnotch! They are perfect reproductions of the originals and are a direct fit. These reproduction fenders are a timesaver as well as a money saver due to the fact that they require no bodywork. They arrive EDP coated for easy prep and paint. This is another high-quality Brothers reproduction.

1947-1953 Bed Cross Sill

This is the metal support located between the frame and the bed on your truck. They come complete with two frame tabs on each channel. Fleetside and longbed owners see reinforcing strips. Reinforcing strips are used between bed cross sills on longbeds, fleetsides, and some stepsides. A shortbed uses two, a longbed uses four.

1947-1953 Tailgate—Chevrolet—Stepside

Brothers tailgates are reproductions stamped from high-quality cold rolled steel. Each tailgate is hand assembled and inspected to make sure that you will be satisfied. Tailgates are made with stamped “Chevrolet” or “GMC” lettering. Oversize shipping rates apply to tailgates. Note: Any hardware required is not included with tailgates.

Brothers Running Boards

Using these excellent reproduction running boards will save you time and money. Now you can replace your originals easily without the hassle of having to repair rust or damage. These are made of fiberglass and look exactly like the originals.

1947-1953 Running Board Apron

This apron fits into the area between the bedside and the running board on your truck. Brothers sells it already primered and complete with mounting brackets installed.

Paint Tip of the Month

By Axalta Coating Systems

All Clear for Buff Out

Urethane Technology for your Productive Clearcoat

When it comes to a quality, clear finish, Axalta Coating Systems has a three-component, nonstop clearcoat designed for panel and multi-panel repairs in air dry conditions where time for delivery is critical to customer satisfaction. Axalta’s Cromax LE LE5600S Clearcoat delivers very productive cycle times and can be assembled and polished within two hours of applications. Just apply two medium wet coats of LE5600S clear and allow a flash time of about a minute between coats. This Cromax line of urethane clear can be sprayed continuously without flash on multi-panel repairs as well.

For more Technical advice or any product information please visit www.axaltacs.com or contact steven.c.chaparro@axaltacs.com.