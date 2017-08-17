Photo courtesy of ARP

You’ve just spent an arm and a leg on high-end accessories for your motor but you want to put it back together with factory bolts? Umm … probably not a good idea. That would be like owning a concourse-winning vehicle, getting into a fender bender, and repairing it with Bondo. Look, while factory bolts may work, the tensile strength of Automotive Racing Products (ARP) bolts is unmatched, thus minimizing bolt stretch and giving you the opportunity to safely and effectively use them again so long as they were installed and torqued correctly. In addition, the insane manufacturing process, R&D, quality materials, and quality control makes ARP bolts deserving of its reputation as bolts that command and never demand attention.

For starters, ARP was the first company to design and engineer fasteners specifically meant for racing. By using the strongest materials and developing their own patented process for manufacturing, they in turn have created fasteners and bolts with no compare. In fact, their quality control and manufacturing process are ISO 9001 and AS9100 registered, leaving them as stand-alone leaders when it comes to fasteners and bolts for both racing and non-racing applications.

So how did it start? Back in 1968 a racing enthusiast by the name of Gary Holzapfel started to notice that many of his friends had engines go bad due to fastener failure. At the time, there were no other options so Holzapfel used his many years of experience as a leading aerospace contractor and founded ARP-a company that is proud to manufacture 100 percent of their fasteners in-house. From heading through machining, grinding, and heat-treatment, to thread rolling and shot peening, every single step of the manufacturing process is done in-house using their own equipment and machines, thus guarantying the best possible product.

Whereas many companies like to brag about having “aerospace quality” parts, what you will find with ARP is that their standards are well above that. In fact, ARP bolts are the top choice for professionals in NHRA, IHRA, NASCAR, and Formula 1, and it’s with good reason. That said, their latest release is an ARP Engine and Accessory Fastener Kit for the LS. The package contains 12 different fastener groups and their latest LS brochure will boast over 60 new part numbers, which are mostly geared to LT applications.