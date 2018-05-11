In the ’70s it was common practice to cruise the boulevard with no A/C. Fast-forward to present day and a lot has changed. For starters, the United States EPA revealed that the contiguous 48 states have experienced a 0.14 degree F increase in average surface temperature every decade since 1901—in simple English that means temperatures have been increasing each year and it’s not only made it uncomfortable to be outside, but even worse to cruise.

That being said, having no A/C in your ride makes for a horrible time, not to mention a smelly one, at that. Look, we all know it’s true, we all know the one guy (it might even be you) who just got out of his car with his once light gray tee now outlined with sweat—and he’s the same guy who usually wants to give you a hand dap followed by a salty hug. Now if that’s not enough to make things uncomfortable, think about all the sweat that’s being soaked into your seats. OK you get the point.

To solve that problem, Vintage Air has long been the standard for classic car air conditioning solutions and now they’re taking it one step further with their bolt-in SureFit systems. Available for a large number of ’60s and ’70s vehicles, they are electronically controlled and provide users with heat, cold, and defrost systems that are designed to bolt into your car or truck.

Vintage Air SureFit kits are the most complete, bolt-in, climate-control systems available for classic lowriders, muscle cars, restomods, and trucks. The kits install easily and utilize most of the factory sheetmetal and body features and are engineered as “vehicle-specific” complete systems. With the ever-increasing value of classic cars, they have engineered these kits to be installed using as many of the factory-drilled holes and brackets as possible to maintain the vehicle’s value. In some cases, very minor adjustments or an extra hole may be required. This is because all auto manufacturers made changes to their vehicle assembly designs during production runs.

In addition, SureFit kits are designed to place the evaporator case and air duct hoses behind the dash for a factory-clean look. In most cases, the SureFit system will be controlled by your stock dash controls using Vintage Air’s exclusive patented Cable Converters. In some applications, a new “factory” look control panel is included with the kit. Some early truck kits must use additional switches.

Of course, there’s a small list of cars that don’t have “ready to go” kits, but if that occurs then you can always utilize their “Builder Series” universal components to keep the situation cool. Check out Vintage Air’s featured system right here; if you have any questions, don’t sweat it, just visit Vintage Air online.