Without a doubt, rust is the enemy. From project cars to the most common metals and salvaged parts, rust is an unsightly problem that leaves most in despair. But before we get into how to remove rust, let’s first examine what “rust” actually is.

Rust is the “common” name for the compound “iron oxide.” An iron oxide is exactly what its name states—a chemical compound, which is made up of “iron” and “oxygen.” But instead of getting all scientific talking about the chemical reaction between anodes, electrolytes, oxygen, and cathodes, let’s just say that rust is that golden brown “cancer” that infests our cars, patio furniture, and more.

Now a long, long, time ago, the only way to remove rust was to scrub with sand papers, use wire wheels, grinders, or even corrosive acids, but not with Evapo-Rust. Created using no acid, no corrosive materials, and no solvents, it’s safe on the skin, biodegradable, and simple to use. Great for custom car builders, metal craftsmen, and antique collectors, their products are actually a must in every home. Use it to clean up old parts, salvage antique tools, or just for general rust removal and it’s really as easy as soaking the parts you’d like to work on.

Here’s a breakdown on a few of their products:

Evapo-Rust Rust Remover

Non-toxic, no scrubbing, and safe on the skin. A product of extensive research, Evapo-Rust rust remover is an environmentally safe waterbased product that has been proven to make even deep rust disappear without any scrubbing. It’s so easy to use anyone can restore their rusted steel tools, auto parts, even firearms to like-new condition. One gallon de-rusts up to 300 pounds of steel (about 0.5 pound of rust). Evapo-Rust will not harm metals, rubber, plastic, PVC, viton, most paints, or unrusted steel. Best of all, Evapo-rust is safe to use. It’s non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-flammable, and contains no acids, alkalis, or petroleum solvents. Evapo-Rust is even biodegradable.

Evapo-Rust Rust-Block

Protects steel from rust for up to a year. Will inhibit rust formation on Evapo-Rust treated metal for up to six months. It can be used on all ferrous and non-ferrous metals and has been tested to work very well on copper and brass. Since it is waterbased it will not harm coatings, polymers, plastics, or painted surfaces. When you are ready to apply paint or powdercoat to your project simply wash Rust-Block off with water and dry prior to coating.

Evapo-Rust Thermocure

Removes rust that causes overheating. Evapo-Rust Thermocure Rust Remover effectively removes corrosion and rust in your cooling system that act as insulators, causing your car, truck, or SUV to overheat. Thermocure removes rust deposits and scale from cylinder heads, engine blocks, heater cores, radiators, water pumps, and all internal water jackets to completely revitalize and restore cooling system efficiency. This allows your engine to run cooler, last longer, and most importantly make more power! Thermocure is also earth-friendly, biodegradable, and compatible with all liquid-cooled systems and components. Typically when you hear “earth-friendly” it doesn’t work or kind of works, but not with Thermocure—it works!

Axalta Coating Systems Paint Tip of the Month

When Paint Actually Sticks to Plastic

For this July Issue of the Lowrider Paint Tip of the Month, sponsored by Axalta, we bring up the problem there is in regards to paint adhesion and raw plastic parts. From collision repair on through to custom shops, painters are always looking for a faster alternative when it comes to sticking paint onto raw plastic parts. Well Axalta helps solve that problem right here with their very own product called A-2330S Adhesion Promoter, and there is a simple process too because it comes available in a spray can. That’s right, you won’t have to use your own spray gun, so there is no need to have to clean up your gun when you are in a hurry trying to get that sealer or primer on that same part you are working on. So remember before you put sealer or primer on any raw plastic parts, always use Axaltas A-2330S for the ultimate adhesion protection.