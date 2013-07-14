In this months June issue, we got a chance to try out OPTIMA Chargers Digital 1200 Battery Charger. These chargers are the most current microprocessor-controlled battery charger yet, and they are a product that was introduced to the performance automotive aftermarket industry at the 2011 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. These battery chargers are so easy to use that you might even think there is more to them than what meets the eye. They are easily the most user-friendly on the market charger. All you have to do is connect your battery, select the exact option you need the charger to exercise for your needs, walk away from the charger, and it will do the rest!

The OPTIMA Chargers Digital 1200 Battery Charger enhances the performance of OPTIMA and other AGM batteries, as it recovers deeply discharged batteries and extends battery life. It also features a tri-color Lcd display for charging, maintaining, and fault mode indication. With a gauge that displays battery charging and fill rate with charger mode and fault messages; this charger offers one of the best user interfaces on the market.

Other innovative features include an integrated Led work light incorporated into charging clamps, quick set selections that prompt users with a quick and easy selection of charge profiles by battery type of battery maintainer, connection type, and Usb charging for iPads, iPhones, and other devices.

We tried the battery charger and fell in love with its performance and the simplicity of usage. My OPTIMA hydraulic batteries came to life as they were charged properly and my engine battery followed suit. We used it on a discharged traditional car battery and after a few hours, it was back to normal. We even had the opportunity to charge up our Atv battery and had no worries of overcharging, as this battery charger is designed to fall back to tender mode and maintain the battery to the highest level without burning the cells or internals of the battery being charged. Now, take a look at our OPTIMA charger, and examine its ease of use, as it charges simply by pushing the right button.

1. From the looks of our OPTIMA Charger, you can tell that we have been using it on a regular basis.





2. The engine battery was an easy charge.





3. All you need to do is connect the cables and select the battery that you are charging. In our case, it was the yellow topside post OPTIMA battery.





4. Once you select the style of battery, the charger will diagnose how much of a charge your battery will need to be 100% fully charged.





5. This charger is also a battery tender and can keep your battery topped off while you keep your car parked for long periods of time. Also, if you’re charging your battery and it is fully charged, the charger will go into tender mode so you don’t risk the battery blowing up.





6. These chargers are perfect for hydraulic batteries that are uncharged evenly.





7. From wet traditional style batteries to OPTIMA batteries, this charger will handle them all.