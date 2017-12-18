Long time followers of LOWRIDER Magazine are sure to remember the cover shoot with Yurizan Beltran and Anthony Fuente’s Sundance car. The 18-year-old Yuri wore a gold bikini and Aztec headwear for her cover shoot. After her LOWRIDER cover she moved on to shoot with Penthouse before starting a successful career in the adult industry. This past week she was found dead in her Bellflower apartment. She was only 31-yrs-old and still had a full life ahead of her. We hear at Lowrider, wish her soul to be at rest and send our condolences to her loved ones.