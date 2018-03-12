As car enthusiasts there are brand names that resonate through our blood. These are typically the same brands that develop the products that make up our builds and they’re brands synonymous with excellence, history, and, of course, lowriding.

Holley, Coker, Powermaster, ididit, and Auto Meter are among those names, and to be honest, they are marques that bring smiles to our faces and confidence to our cars. There’s a magical familiarity behind them but knowing their names and understanding their products are heightened when one gets a chance to actually visit their facilities-an opportunity we had not too long ago. Think about it, to be able to visit the place where your aftermarket products are born is unreal, but I didn’t know just how unreal it would become.

Along with visiting the aforementioned facilities came yet another opportunity to visit the 52,000-square-foot facility of Lokar Performance Products. Since 1988, Lokar has upped the ante when it comes to accessories for custom classic builds. From hot rods to lead sleds, lowriders to weekend warriors, Lokar makes a plethora of products, including shifters, dipsticks, billet aluminum dash inserts, gas and brake pedals, door handles, and much more.

In its simplest form, Lokar is the authority when it comes to custom crafted quality parts. They have set the benchmark for the industry and while derivatives flood the market, those in the know can tell the absolute difference. Lokar takes great pride in quality craftsmanship and since day one they have always focused on the product, the process, and the people.

American made, Lokar products are backed by a lifetime warranty. With growth never waning, the 2014 completion of their huge facility is testament to that and they’ve even teamed up with Clayton Machine Works to include even more custom accessories to their catalog of parts, including interior lights, vents, and trim pieces.

So how was the tour? For starters it was mentally draining. Aisle after aisle it was hard to concentrate and my mind began to drift. Like a kid in the candy store, each bin had something to offer. With so many show-quality parts categorically organized, it was a blessing to visit, but-at least for me-a potential nightmare if I ever had to work there. Seriously, I just don’t know what I’d do with myself, and if anything it would encourage me to want to build just about any car that could use their parts.

In the end, the tour of their shop became a clear reminder that Lokar is in it for the long haul. With production ramped up and plans to release even more products, only time will reveal what they have up their sleeve, but all I can say is that I’ll sit patiently as they get ready to give the industry a good shakedown.

So step on the pedal and get down with Lokar for your low car because when it comes to quality there is no substitute.