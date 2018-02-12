Motorcycle helmets are a necessary evil, unless of course you live in a state that doesn’t enforce it. But if you’re looking for headgear that offers a dynamic look—and looks even better while your bike is on display—look no further than Mike’s Pro Lids.

Not intended to be a replacement or a substitute for a real helmet, this is the brainchild of a father simply trying to get his 9-year-old twins to wear a helmet. Flustered with their disapproval of traditional Styrofoam helmets he set out to create something that would look cool (and something they would wear), and the result is this cool new product that simulates a baseball cap.

Available with a flat bill (Flatboy) or a curled bill (Doughboy), his first prototypes were created in his garage. Upon its debut it created quite a commotion and resulted in Mike being inundated with orders. These unique headpieces can be worn forward or backward and come with an adjustable strap as well as a removable (and washable) open cell foam liner to give the right amount of compression, minus the unnecessary pressure.

Again, Mike’s Pro Lids are a novelty helmet without DOT certification but it hasn’t stopped the huge wave of orders. Because of its unique shape it makes customization easy, and one visit to his site will give you enough custom ideas to keep you up all night.

So, if you’re looking to complement your custom bike, just remember that Mike’s Pro Lids are the ultimate companion for someone looking to stand out. And if you’re serious about grabbing one of Mike’s Pro Lids you’d better act now because the current waiting list is roughly four to five weeks due to the overwhelming demand.