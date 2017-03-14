If you’re a fan of our sister publication, Street Rodder, then this crimson beauty should look familiar to you. This 1959 Impala is the same Impala that served as the 2014 AMSOIL/Street Rodder Road Tour car.

Found in the Arizona desert, this ’59 was taken in by Dean Livemore of Hot Rods by Dean who, along with a few other generous shops and companies, was able to breathe new life into it.

Rebuilt on an RS Fast Track chassis outfitted with both IFS and IRS, the Impala was given a set of Wilwood disc brakes, RS by Penske adjustable coilover shocks, and a Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering.

For the body, the Hot Rods by Dean team handled all the prep and bodywork, applying Dynamat insulation and sealing off the interior before spraying it down in PPG Ferrari Red.

Inside the Impala is a set of custom-upholstered Procar front bucket seats, modified rear bucket seats, and a custom center console provided by Classic Industries. Other interior goodies include a set of custom-face Dakota Digital gauges, Lokar floor shift, Flaming River tilt steering column, and a few other electrical items supplied by Painless Performance Products.

Powering this beast is a Shaver Racing Engines LS motor mated to a Hughes Performance transmission 4L80E, which is beefed up with a COMP Cams camshaft and valvetrain, Inglese LS eight-stack induction, and a FAST EZ-EFI 2.0 system that delivers about 622 hp to the Circle Racing Wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires via a Dynotech driveshaft.

Once the Impala was finished it was handed over to Jerry Dixey, Street Rodder’s Road Tour director, who took it on a 20,000-mile cross-country road trip.

According to our friends at Street Rodder, at the time it was completed, the 1959 was their longest and heaviest Road Tour car to date, but even with 622 ponies under the hood, Jerry was still able to squeeze out 17 mpg on those highways.