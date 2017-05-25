This month we are featuring some great new products that can help make the car building process that much easier. From JEGS flaring tool to OER door latches, there’s a little bit of everything including some paint and metal protection products that can provide longevity and good looks for some time to come.

Make

Evapo-Rust

Model:

Rust-Block Aerosol

URL

www.evaporust.com

Overview:

From the makers of Evapo-Rust is a must-have product for any do-it-yourselfer, handyman, or automotive builder. Their new product is called Rust-Block and it is a waterbased rust inhibitor that is packaged in a handy aerosol can that can be sprayed at any angle. Non-corrosive, safe on the skin and eyes, Rust-Block is great for protecting everything from garden tools to car parts.

Because it is in aerosol form, it allows their biodegradable product to seep into small cracks and crevices, thus providing spot-on protection all around. Rust-Block is safe on all metals, polymers, plastics, coatings, and paint, so stop rust now with one easy application. This product is available directly at O-Reilly Auto parts.

Make

OER

Model

1959-1970 Full-Size Passenger Car Door Latches

URL

www.oerparts.com

Overview

A bad door latch is a problem. In fact, a bad door latch on a quality build is much like having a new set of shoes with old laces. That said, OER is pleased to announce the introduction of reproduction front door latch assemblies designed for use on 1959-1970 GM full-size (B-body) passenger cars, including Chevrolet, Buick, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac two-door hardtop and convertible models. All door latches are manufactured in stamped steel construction as original for an authentic appearance and superior fit. Latches are zinc-plated for long-lasting dependability and corrosion resistance.

Make

JEGS

Model

Pro Tube Flaring Tool

URL

www.jegs.com

Overview

Ever get flared up trying to make a pipe flare without old or underperforming tools? If so, then you need to pick up JEGS Pro Tube Flaring Tool. This incredible tool will allow you to make professional flares in minutes. The turret-style vise mount design can form single, double, and bubble flares in soft metal or even stainless steel. Dies are mounted right on the turret, while a T-handle screw clamp holds line in place during the forming process. Easily switch to different flares and sizes with just a turn of the knob. Eliminate the headache and hassle of using a traditional flare tool with JEGS Pro Tube Flaring Tool.

Make

AutomotiveTouchup

Model

Paint

URL

www.automotivetouchup.com

Overview

Designed for the repair and restoration of automotive exterior and parts, AutomotiveTouchup is a high-quality, precision-matched automotive paint product that is available in a variety of forms. From aerosol spray cans to touchup bottles and paint pens, these custom-formulated paints offer the most comprehensive library of OEM colors in the industry to create an exact color match. Products are direct shipped to customers to provide the highest quality products at the lowest cost possible.