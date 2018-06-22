The Mob Museum is a non-profit organization with the mission to advance the public understanding of organized crime’s history and the impact on American Society. The Mob Museum offers a bold, authentic view of organized crime from vintage Las Vegas to the back alleys of American cities. Explore the real stories and actual events of Mob history through interactive exhibits and one-of-a-kind mob and law enforcement artifacts found inside the restored 1933 former courthouse.
Mob MuseumDowntown Las Vegas
