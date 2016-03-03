Even in this day and age of open-mindedness and social awareness, there are still many cultures overshadowed and haunted by negative, age-old stereotypes. Of the many cultures that continue to be judged or perceived on the basis of false or dated misinformation is the culture of lowriding. Typically pigeonholed as vehicles for gangsters and the mode of transportation for the underworld, lowriding has long been at the receiving end of negative press.

That said, the mission for creating “Roll Models” is to introduce 5-6 minute video segments, sponsored by Shell Lubricants featuring Quaker State Motor Oils, which will teach the masses otherwise. The purpose of these segments is to highlight and expose the true beauty of the personalities behind lowriding. We want to share our culture, spread the love, and above and beyond everything, we want to share the stories of the men and women who own, not only build, and drive these incredible vehicles, and influence the world in their own special way.

Lowriding is a labor of love that takes years to complete and these are cars that are typically passed on from one generation to the next. In short, they become part of the family lineage and tradition. The personal relationship between car and owner is one that represents a culture that revolves around family. Yet, these six-figure builds are being orchestrated by individuals whose occupational history and significance is as rich and vivid as the paintjobs on their cars, and that is what we want to showcase.

We will be featuring lowrider owners who are sworn officers, entertainers, and athletes and included in this long list of stand-up individuals are CEOs and CFOs of some of your favorite destination points. They are leaders in the community who fight for our freedom and some simply just work hard for their money, but in the end what ties them together is the unity of our car culture and the desire to give back to the community.

The reach of each segment is one that is sure to go viral. It is also an important vessel of communication that will open the eyes of car lovers globally. From longtime readers to those interested-but always embarrassed-to admit their appreciation of lowriders, these video segments will erase the marks of ignorance and shed light on the overshadowed world in which we have a multi-cultural love affair with our cars and the lifestyle that stands behind it.

It’s lights, camera, action, as we introduce our first upcoming “Roll Models” series candidate, Steve Alvarez-Mott who is a Los Angeles native. He has been a proud member of the Groupe Car Club for over four decades. Steve rolls around town in a convertible ’58 Impala and he is also the owner of a legendary Pontiac that has been displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum. When it comes to Inspiration, you will witness why Steve truly delivers as a great example of what a true LOWRIDER Roll Model should be.

The Roll Models video series will feature a new hero every month and we will introduce the next candidate right here in LOWRIDER magazine.