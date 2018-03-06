As we enter our third season of Roll Models, we’re more excited than ever to share the inspiring stories of love, passion, and lowrider culture. But getting it done is a collective effort that is produced as a result of its participants, our staff, as well as Shell and Quaker State who believed not only in our vision but our culture.

For those of you who just recently tuned in, Lowrider magazine’s Roll Models Series is celebrating our two-year anniversary and as we enter our third season we’ve got plenty in store for you. In the meantime, be sure to back track and catch up on the first two seasons.

Our Roll Models Series offer a powerful glimpse into the lives of some of the biggest influencers and tastemakers in the lowriding game. Whereas we typically focus on the vehicles themselves, this time the concentration is focused more on the owners and the trials and tribulations they went through to become inspirational mentors for us all.

From the OG Member of the Groupe Car Club and doctor, Steven Alvarez Mott—the obstetrician who has delivered over 8,000 babies into this world—to Michael Grey, the businessman who is no stranger to gambling and finance as the CFO of Caesars Palace—who also has a crush on convertible Impalas—to Rudy Campos Jr. and his commitment to upholding the law as an Irwindale Policeman—with a love for the early classic bombs—Roll Models explores a vast landscape of influencers who make, mold, and uphold not only our lifestyle but the communities they live in.

In short, the Roll Models series is a vessel of communication that will open the eyes of car lovers globally. Some have praised our segments as being the catalyst of change for the face of lowriding, but to be honest we’re not. We’re simply highlighting what has always existed while erasing the negative stereotypes cast upon our scene by the media.

And as the lowrider movement continues to blossom, it is important that we continue to nurture the past and the present in order to create a bountiful future. Much like a well-established plant, the founding forefathers (and past generations) of lowriding have given us a lifestyle with deep-seated roots and it is up to us to be the nutrients that will help offer continued growth for generations to come.

Till next time, ride with responsibility and remember to take care of home before you impress the streets. I really can’t stress that enough because our cars may speak volumes about our style, but it is our actions that define us as a community and influence the actions of those around us.