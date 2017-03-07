Roll Models continues to showcase the significant personalities that make up the vast landscape of lowriding. From doctors and CEOs to radio personalities and military personnel, our goal is to highlight the power that stands behind the candy and the chrome. Growing up, our next featured guest was no stranger to the world of lowriding. Once a member of the Ontario Classics Car Club, Griselda Arredondo is also a lifelong lowriding enthusiast who picked up the lifestyle as a result of her father who was a mechanic by trade. Griselda may have only spent eight years with him before his untimely passing, but the moments she shared with the many cars her dad worked on left a major impact on her and her brother. All those experiences taught Griselda much about life, love, and traditions in lowriding. Till this day those valuable lessons have molded her into the person she has become as she continues to remain adamant about showing her compassion for not only lowriding but also the life of others. As the Regional manager at National CORE (Community Renaissance), Griselda exercises her passion for humanity by making a difference in the lives of the residents her organization provides affordable housing to. The organization develops, constructs, and manages all operations of multimillion dollar assets in the affordable housing arena; and the services they provide not only offer shelter, but all the necessary services and programs designed to help individuals become self-efficient.

Through her continued efforts, Griselda remains a stellar part of our community and a representative of a culture that’s based on giving, sharing, and spreading joy. And though her father can’t be here to witness how much of an impact he left on her, we’re sure that he’s looking down proud of what she’s accomplished and how she continues to live a life of passion and how she provides good will to other families in need.