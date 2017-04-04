When opportunity meets hard work, it becomes a powerful combination, which in turn can afford us the ability to explore our dreams. Some will travel, some will build custom cars, and some will do both. In essence, luxury goods and custom cars is a personal reward that comes as a result of our hard work—but that in itself is sometimes the problem. You see, today we live in a world that glorifies the end result, but doesn’t stop to think about how much blood, sweat and tears it took to get there.

Lowriding is no different.

Building a lowrider takes time, money, and patience, and more often than not, there are plenty of failures and road bumps along the way—but that’s what makes the journey worthwhile. On the same note, building a business is no different and our next featured Roll Models guest couldn’t agree more. A former professional soccer player, Chris Fuji is now the mind behind Custom Fundraising Solutions, a business that donates a percentage of its sales to educational and athletic programs for high schools. With 65 locations spread all throughout the world, there’s nothing small about his portfolio—unless of course you’re talking wire wheels.

Mr. Chris Fuji’s inspiring story is one that shares his trials and tribulations while cruising to the top, and as the owner of a laced-up 1962 hardtop, he also takes time to talk about how lowriding has long been a major part of his life. As a youth, he had saved up all of his hard-earned money to get his first car, a 1964 Impala, and he can recall all the countless memories hitting local car shows and Whittier Boulevard. But true to his heart, lowriding is a part of his upbringing, which was introduced to him by family and friends. In short, lowriding provides a sense of comfort and familiarity, which brings him back to his years as a teen, so be sure to scope out the latest episode and may it inspire you to chase your own dreams.

