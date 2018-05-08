We all make movies. From the time we’re born our life becomes a screenplay in which we’re the main star. But for Niki Caro, it’s become not only a profession but a creative outlet that she gets to direct while sharing the story of others.

The acclaimed film director/screenwriter has won critical praise and already bagged a number of awards at international film festivals. As the creative genius behind Oscar-nominated films such as North County and Whale Rider, she’s driven by her desire to push authenticity. According to Niki, to tell one’s culture you have to live through it and regardless of whether she’s writing or directing, she treats each project as a gift and not a given.

Ambitious and resilient, Niki is carving a path to becoming one of the most influential filmmakers in Tinseltown, and it’s with good reason. She values authenticity, believes in hard work, and along with her husband, architect Andrew Lister, they share a common interest in lowriding. She owns a Caprice Glasshouse, Andrew owns a 1963 Impala SS Rag, and together the power couple are no stranger to the streets of Los Angeles. In fact, their cars are driven more than they’re stored, and much like the movies she writes and directs, she treats both as a privilege.

Along with their two daughters, lowriding has become a family affair, but amidst the glitz and glamour is a true to life story about how one incredible woman defeated the odds and created a future that we can all watch unfold. She’s an influencer who continues to inspire both men and women all across the globe and she’s become the voice for many aspiring young girls who want to be in the industry.

In the next episode of Roll Models, sponsored by Quaker State and Shell Lubricants, Niki shares her advice, gives us a glimpse into her lowrider hobby, and when asked about her advice to young women who want to get into the industry she offers hope when she says that “young girls or anyone who wants to be in the industry should do so and that with all the available technology all one has to do is work hard, stay committed, get strong, and live your dreams.”