By now you should be well aware that Roll Models was designed to showcase the hidden talents that drive and create the lifestyle we love. It’s a never-ending journey that explores passions, and our next featured guest is a culinary artist who uses food as a universal language to bring people together.

Growing up, this avid lowrider turned celebrity chef and food orchestrator remembers attending his first Lowrider show back in 1993. At the time, he was in second grade and the experience was so memorable that he held onto his ticket as a cherished memento. As the years passed, he began to explore the different platforms of lowriding and that’s when he decided that a 1951 Chevy was the ticket. By the time he reached age 17 he had saved up a good amount of money, sold off most of his belongings, and soon thereafter purchased his first project car.

But the vehicle was more than a mode of transportation; it became a vessel of creative expression and a life-saving module that kept him from venturing into a dark and unruly path. With so much time and money vested in revamping the vehicle, the owner was the first to admit that it kept him away from gangs and drugs.

With what time he had left, he was either working or in school, but every weekend he would hit the grill. A new fascination soon developed, and he was determined to make the ultimate carne asada. Years were spent mastering his barbecue skills and as he served friends and family and even his teachers at Trade Tech, his confidence grew and before he knew it he was serving drones of people right in front of his house. As mouths were fed, the streets started talking and soon folks began spreading the news on social media. Pictures became rampant, reviews started pouring in, and it came to a point where top foodies and food blogs became interested.

Fast-forward to present day and he’s on speed dial with some of the most influential events and parties in Los Angeles. He’s catered for Jay Leno, been featured on Bravo Channel, and as he’s got much to say about food, lowriding, and Los Angeles, so catch the full details on YouTube as this man continues to share not only his culture, but his passion for all things food- and lowrider-related in our next episode of Roll Models, sponsored by Quaker State and Shell Lubricants. It’s an appetite-building episode that is sure to fulfill, so don’t miss out!