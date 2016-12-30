Our next featured Roll Models guest is no stranger to the game. An avid lowrider enthusiast and the owner of a Luxury Sport Monte Carlo, Chris Tzorin, is an OC resident who isn’t afraid to dice things up.

In fact, his occupation requires creativity and balance and it’s safe to say that he can serve it up in more ways than one. Whether it’s on a local cruise, or at one of his gigs as a resident artist, Chris has literally built a business based on good taste and his resume runs deep. He’s appeared on television, served some of the city’s finest, and on any given night you might also find him serving up the competition in ways that would make your eyes bulge and mouth water.

So join us in this next episode of Roll Models, presented by Quaker State Oil and Shell Lubricants, and see how Mr. Tzorin has turned a family tradition into a legacy that is showing no signs of slowing down.