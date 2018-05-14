It’s one thing to be familiar with a particular brand or product, but to visit their facility and to get to know their inner workings and history provides a whole other form of appreciation and respect. And in the case of Powermaster Performance, our visit not only left us shook, but gave us a sincere appreciation for their products as well as their ability to sustain generations of car lovers and families as well.

Powermaster Performance has long been known for crafting ultrahigh-performance, custom and ultra duty starters and alternators. They’re found on the best custom vehicles throughout the globe and regardless of whether you love rock crawling, cruising, or racing, they’ve got something to suit your needs.

Located in West Chicago, Illinois, their massive 147,000-square-foot facility is no joke. With 86 employees manning the fort, many of them have been employed for decades- proof that Powermaster cares as much about their employees as they do their product line. But then again, why not? Employees are your front line and if you take care of ’em, they’ll take care of you.

Walking their facility was a feat in itself. To be honest, there was so much going on that I felt like I had ADD. From aisle to aisle, rack to rack, work station to work station it was both a nightmare and a dream because trying to soak it all in left me mentally and physically exhausted. But this is what they do, as purveyors of high-quality starters and alternators, their reputation is one that is heralded by the performance and longevity of their products.

With the demanding needs of today’s vehicles and custom builds, they require plenty of juice, which is why Powermaster starters pack a serious punch. Lightweight with plenty of torque, these units can stand the abuse and their lineup includes applications providing 160-260 lb-ft of torque for both gas and diesel engines. In addition, Powermaster also manufactures a great line of performance alternators to fit any need. From 120-350 amp for competition use, Powermaster has the right alternator for your vehicle. And when it comes to lowriding, this is exactly what you need.

While our cars may not take the constant abuse of a Dakar Rally Car, we still need parts that can withstand and supply the needs to fire up that weekend cruiser and blast our favorite sounds all over the streets. After all, that’s when we get the most benefits of enjoying our vehicles, but they have to dependably start and after that your car’s battery must continue to stay fully charged. That’s why Powermaster is the power master of performance starters and alternator charging demands.

In all it was an insightful visit that proves once again that quality still lives in America. So in closing we’d like to thank Powermaster Performance for the exclusive tour and we wish them continued success as they continue to build a brand based on family values, performance, integrity, and the quest to set the benchmark for power.