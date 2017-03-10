This may be Mark Lujan’s first feature in Lowrider magazine, but if you’re a regular reader and active in the game, then you already know that his name rings a bell. As the big cheese over at La Vida Customs, his crew has produced some of the hottest viclas to come out of New Mexico—and this time around it’s his own build.

In 2006, Mark found a 1999 Road King online for a good price. The bike was located in Savannah, Georgia, and while it wasn’t built to his liking, it was priced reasonably enough to validate a road trip.

His passion for building custom bikes is something he loves to do and it’s evident in his work. In fact, his love and creative vision is so overwhelming that within the past decade his very own bike has undergone multiple transformations, with this one being his final masterpiece—at least for now.

Most of the work on this custom vicla was done at La Vida Customs and the modifications include stretched front and back fenders, a raked frame, stretched gas tank, and saddlebags. In addition, the forks, swing arm, polished heads, and floorboard brackets were dipped in chrome while Mark laid down a House of Kolor Cobalt Blue candy paint.

From there additional parts were sent to San Diego so Victor Cordero could lay down some handiwork, which included ‘striping, leafing, and murals. Raa Leather, who wrapped the seat in black leather with slight tooling work, revamped the seat, and from there the reassembly process began.

While the bike is being featured for the first time in Lowrider, he’s already used to the attention it gets. His bike was on display at Sturgis, and it made its fair share of passes all throughout the boulevards, but don’t think for one minute that this is a trailer queen because he hits the streets every time he has a chance, and it’s just a matter of time before he flips the script and changes the game once again.

1999 Harley-Davidson Road King

Vehicle Nickname

Evil Ways

Owner

Mark Lujan

City/State

Albuquerque, NM

Club

La Vida Customs

Engine

1450-V Twin by Southwest Choppers

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Cobalt Candy Blue

Suspension

Dirty Air air-ride setup

Interior

Black leather

Sound

Apple iPad with JL Audio amp and two Hertz 5.5-inch and 6×9-inch mids

Wheels/Tires

21×3.5 100-spoke American Wire Wheel with Metzler tire