1979 Schwinn Fair Lady

Originally the build was going to be a tribute to Sandro Alatorre’s aunt who recently lost her battle to breast cancer. Sandro decided that his bike could double as a message of hope and courage to all affected by this horrible disease. With that in mind, he wanted this bike to serve as a universal message for all those battling cancer to have faith, and that’s how the project gained its name.

In building the bike, he felt the reach and the focus should serve as something larger, and it all began with humble beginnings. When he first purchased the frame on eBay, the first thing in order was to start wrenching away in his garage. Since the back end of the Schwinn was too small to accommodate aftermarket fenders, he decided to chop it off and replace it with a sectioned piece from another frame. From there, the center post was cut out and replaced with an engraved metal post that has the addition of an engraved ribbon attached.

Getting custom parts like the ribbon posed a problem for Sandro. He felt that the sources he reached out to were charging far too much and not meeting his deadlines so he decided to experiment by making his own custom parts. At first, he would end up messing up more than once but success came soon enough.

In order to get a one-of-a-kind paintjob he had to get a custom mix. He mixed pink candies and pearls to create this color, and after laying it out, he decided to paint his own patterns. He’s also the first to admit that “The quality of the patterns isn’t as high as work performed by others, but I can always say ‘I painted it’ which is a major plus for me.”

Aaron Gonzalez then came in and airbrushed breast cancer awareness murals, including a pink ribbon. In all, Sandro would be the first to admit that “This bike has been a learning experience and a way of polishing [his] skills.”

Now that the bike is complete, it is his goal to show it wherever possible, and he’s also hoping to spread the message of hope, courage, and faith to all those affected by the disease. It’s a rolling piece of art that serves as the platform for a message, and we salute Sandro on a job well done.

1979 Schwinn Fair Lady

Vehicle Nickname

Faith

Owner

Sandro Alatorre

City/State

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Club

Straight Clowning

Body/Paint

PPG custom-mixed pink candy with flaked pink and red patterns

Interior

Pink velour

Wheels/Tires

Custom 140-spoke wheels