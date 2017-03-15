On the last Friday of January, the same weekend as the Grand National Roadster Show, Goodtimes Car Club hosted their first cruise night of the year, and as expected the crowd not only turned up, they turned out.

The event, held at the Dia De Los Puercos restaurant, was an evening of automotive culture at its finest, and the brisk evening did little once the heat rolled in-and we’re not talking cops. Being one of the coldest nights of the year, lowrider and classic car lovers braved the weather and showed up in record numbers. By 8 o’clock the parking lot was jam-packed with lowriders, bombs, and viclas, and every aisle of the parking lot was filled with flavor while latecomers cruised up and down each aisle in hopes of grabbing a spot.

With half the crowd eating inside and the other half enjoying the festivities, the event started to slow down by 10 p.m. but in all it was a night well spent with friends, family, and plenty of familiar faces. If we’re so lucky to have them throw it again next year, be sure that you don’t miss out because it was definitely a great way to start 2018.