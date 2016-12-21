2017 Tour Dates
Click here to download the 2016 Lowrider Rules (Updated 2/16/2016)
For Car Registration or General Show Info, Please contact:
949-705-3161
Sponsorship & Vendor Information Please Contact:
Martha Carrasco
mcarrasco@enthusiastnetwork.com
949-705-3135 PH
Click here to download the 2017 Sponsorship Brochure
Read below for information on advertising in Lowrider Magazine
ARE YOU READY TO INCREASE SALES?
It’s time to advertise in the MARKET PLACE advertisement in LOWRIDER Magazine.
Media Info
2017 Lowrider Tour Media Center
Contact Mike Karsting at
mkarsting@enthusiastnetwork.com for press credentials