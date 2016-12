Sign up today for our FREE Newsletter and get the latest articles and news delivered right to your inbox.

With OPGI replacement panels and Miller Electric Manufacturing Company welders in hand, our Buick Riviera Boattail will have pristine metal in no time.

At an age when most of us are infatuated with Hot Wheels, Juan Juarez’s was focused squarely on the 3rd-gen. Monte Carlo.

Giving a son a newfound appreciation for the attention to detail it takes to build a lowrider.

When a friend asked Max Torres to help him pick up a truck, little did Max know that his kind gesture would pay itself back in more ways than one.

Custom paint has always been a part of our lives. Whether it’s flakes, candies, fades, or pinstripes, it’s become an integral part of our culture, and it’s with good reason.

Click here to download the 2016 Lowrider Rules (Updated 2/16/2016) For Car Registration or General Show Info, Please contact: 949-705-3161

