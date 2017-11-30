Prior to the 2017 Las Vegas Super Show, we decided to kick off a pre-celebratory giveaway, so we teamed up with Quaker State to make this happen. As part of the program we reached out to the Walmart Superstore on West Lake Mead Boulevard, and along with local radio station 98.5 KLUC we prepped fans and lowriding advocates to come out and have a chance at winning Super Show tickets, products, and Roll Models T-shirts.

On the day of the event, the morning started off bright and early with the lowrider rig rolling in with its new wrap. It was the first time spectators could view the new graphics and as we set up shop so did plenty of local clubs, such as Desirable Ones, Lifestyle, Las Vegas, and Pachucos. As the crowds grew so did the hype; many of them stayed well past closing time. I saw both locals and out-of-towners, some of which traveled from California, New Mexico, New York, Barcelona, and, even, Australia.

The two-hour shindig was short, but inside of that time spectators were able to reconnect with friends and familiar faces, peruse the lowriders on display, and even get a chance to meet Lowrider Editor-in-Chief, Joe Ray. In closing we’d like to thank everyone involved and we’re looking forward to seeing you all very soon at a show near you.