We stopped by the Peterson Museum to check out “The High Art of Riding Low” exhibit but before we walked into the show we wanted to highlight some of the cars that were being exhibited in the lobby. There was only a handful of lowriders on display but they range from classic lowriders such as the Gypsy Rose to moderate cars that were just competing for the Lowrider of the Year title such as RM Series and Final Score. Other notable cars on display was Groupe CC red LTD named Bad Blood and Premier CC 1958 called Lemon Laid.