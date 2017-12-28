If you’ve ever visited New York midsummer then you know to expect heat and humidity. But if you’re a car-loving enthusiast with an appreciation for lowriding then you’ll be thrilled to attend the annual Drastic Auto Club BBQ. For the 17th year in a row, Drastic Car Club has religiously hosted their annual barbecue at Valley Stream State Park, and we were honored to be in attendance.

The non-profit show gathers many of New York’s finest cars, and while the show is fun and festive, the underlying mission is to help the surrounding community. Admission to the show comes by way of a simple donation of canned food. Once collected, all food is donated to the Island Harvest Foundation who in turn helps Long Island-based food pantries, soup kitchens, and other non-profit organizations that offer food for those in need.

Take a stroll through the venue and you’ll find the usual suspects. With so many clubs in attendance it’s hard to list them all, but we did take note of clubs such as Certified, Kaotic, Chicanos, Lunatics, and Brooklyn. As the cars made their way to the park, they were instructed as to where to park. Just as I began soaking in the ambiance, the smell of burgers, hot dogs, carne asada, and chicken was present in the air. Among the activities was a hop contest and a car show that was followed by an award ceremony, which awarded trophies for various categories such as Best Paint, Best Engine, and Best Hydraulics, just to name a few.

In all, it was a good time developed for a great cause and we were proud to be in attendance. That said, we’ll see you all next year; if you’re in or around the city be sure to stop by.