It’s a cool Sunday night and the sleepy town of Tolleson, Arizona, has just become engulfed with hoards of lowriders and every custom car imaginable. Cars were seen cruising every which way, and with hundreds of spectators lined on both sides of the street, it was definitely a sight to see.

With the widely successful Arizona Super Show in the rearview mirror, it seemed as if its attendees were craving more and took to the streets. Like a scene straight out of Boulevard Nights, the block was hot and the ambiance was incredible. In short, Tolleson was the place to be to get your lowrider fix; even Mayor Anna Tovar was seen cruising in our past cover car, better known as “58 Caliber.”

On this special night, it seemed as if everyone was out in full force. With local clubs like Identity and Phoenix Riderz representing, it was no surprise to also see the Majestics and Highclass showcasing and cruising their collection of rides. But let’s not forget, Viejitos and Old Memories who bombed the streets with their big-body bruisers. And while lowriding has often been frowned upon, local residents were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the cars. “It’s amazing to see the cars right out of the magazine and onto the streets,” Mike Honcho, an Arizona resident, says.

So as we continue to chronicle the lowrider revival, we’re pleased to say that Arizona hasn’t skipped a beat; and while some cities are stuck in the mustard trying to catch up, Arizona continues to be one of the cities that remain at the forefront of our lifestyle. Till next time, keep your batteries charged, your chrome cherry, and your switch fingers active.