As I write this, I am just a few short weeks away from Christmas and I am pulling my hair out trying to figure out what to get the rest of the LOWRIDER staff. Let’s face it: shopping for car guys can be pretty hard. Luckily, the Pomona Swap Meet is right around corner.

It was started in 1975 by antique automobile enthusiast George W. Cross III. Cross, frustrated with the difficulty of finding parts for his unique restoration projects, had a vision of creating a swap meet dedicated specifically to cars. Certain that other enthusiasts would be able to benefit from an event where they could gather together to buy, sell, and trade parts, Cross, with just a shoestring advertising budget and a lot of legwork, launched the very first Pomona Swap Meet.

Originally held just once a year in and around Building 22 of the Pomona Fairplex, the Pomona Swap Meet is now held seven times a year, with each event taking over the Pomona Fairgrounds’ main parking lot and has grown to be not just one of the largest automotive-themed swap meets on the West Coast but also a huge part of Southern California’s classic car culture.

With each event attracting over 30,000 people from all over the world, as well over 2,500 classic cars, and 2,700 vendors spread out over 15 miles selling everything from parts, accessories, tools, miscellaneous automobilia, to even entire vehicles, it is almost certain that I will be able to find the perfect gifts for my fellow LOWRIDER staffers here.