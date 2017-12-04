This past Saturday (Dec 2nd, 2017) The Originals hosted their toy drive at The Ritz Garden in Whittier, CA. The Harbor Groove Band was scheduled to play but due to the last-minute change of venue and to city ordinance, the band was unable to play but DJ Albert stepped in and made sure there was music playing at the event. By 10am the parking lot was full of car from clubs such as Dukes, Los Angeles Bombs, Imperials, Originals and others. The toy drive rendered a truck full of toy that will distributed at Centro Maravilla Community Center in East L.A. later this month.