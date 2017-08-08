Championship Auto Shows produces the largest custom car show series in the world, but when it comes to brand identity, well, they’re best recognized for their trademarked signature shows that run under the banner of Autorama and World of Wheels. With just under 20 events held annually across the United States and Canada, hot rods and custom cars have always been at the heart of each show, but in recent years the composition of their shows has expanded to include even more lowriders.

When Lowrider magazine and the Championship Auto Series collaborated to develop Lowrider Nation it was a match made in heaven. In an attempt to bring more custom lowriders to the scene, we decided to work together to bring the Lowrider Nation installment to exclusive shows in Houston, Salt Lake, Kansas City, Chicago, Dallas, and, of course, Omaha.

Since 1956, the Omaha World of Wheels became a central hub where exhibitors displayed and sold their wares, while each show has boasted over 300 competitive cars, bikes, and trucks ranging from sport compacts, full-blown customs, and lowriders. Just like years past, the 62nd Annual World of Wheels in Omaha had plenty of award-winning show cars, along with it special celebrity guest appearances who were on hand for pictures and autographs.

The Lowrider Rig & Trailer were on display, along with a couple of custom SoCal lowriders. Among the cars on exhibit was a fastback 1965 Impala, while another Impala sported a wild, old-school paintjob that had spectators lost in its intricacy and brilliance. Inside the designated Lowrider Nation display, LR staffers were busy giving away magazines and memorabilia while special celebrity guests, such as WWE’s superstar wrestler Daniel Bryan, Rick Harrison from the History Channel’s Pawn Stars, and Ben Jones from the Dukes of Hazzard roamed the crowd and had their fanfare in awe. There was also a pedal car challenge sponsored by Summit Racing, and a special motorcycle section sponsored by Thunder Road Magazine.

To see more of this incredible event, check out our special coverage from the city famous for their steaks, Union Pacific Railroad, and who could forget the glory of the ’60s rock group Iron Butterfly.

For Autorama/World of Wheels car show dates, locations, and entry forms, visit autorama.com or call (248) 373-1700.