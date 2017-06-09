In 1977, the culture that was built around family tradition, friends, and custom cars was given a national outlet of exposure when Lowrider magazine was born. Right out the gate, Lowrider made its impact on the world; in conjunction with the magazine they created a national tour that acted as a hub for builders to showcase their custom creations. Lowrider happenings back then and Lowrider car shows now are the Lowrider lifeline; they are the pulse that keeps this culture alive.

From the West Coast to the East Coast, every city and state across the country shows off their pride with their own different styles of custom car builds that demonstrate what our colorful culture is all about. When it comes to our way of life though there is no place or venue that can match the excitement and festival atmosphere that Cuanthom Productions and Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds can offer.

Just a few days before this two-day Lowrider tour stop event would take place, you could feel the excitement in the air while the Fairgrounds floors were being taped down for the 350 reserved entries that would be in line the next day for move-in. There was also a massive move-in of vendor booths that took place indoor and outdoor. An outside arena was staged for the hopping contest, sponsored by Competition High Hitter Hydraulics (Las Vegas), a huge stage full of entertainment, mixed drinks and beer gardens everywhere, plus all kinds of varieties of food. This venue looked like it was under construction or renovation for the first couple of days with everyone trying to get set up as quickly as they could until the show began Saturday afternoon.

The grounds became a hub where different nationalities meshed and on display was a plethora of rides that included lowriders, hot rods, lifted cars, trucks, motorcycles, and classic cars. This family event showcased the best of the best, with clubs traveling as far as Texas to participate. The event was packed for each of the two days as attendees enjoyed the sounds of live music and entertainment on stage or inside the large halls. There were plenty of 20×20 jackstand displays throughout this year’s show, compared to last, and that kept the crowds entertained while they waited for the highly anticipated hopping contest and demolition derby. Saturday served as the qualifying day for Sunday’s actual competition, and Pinky from “Those Dudes CC” shot down from Indiana and led the pack by hitting 113 inches on his radical 1964 Chevy Impala hopper.

Another highlight was a special performance by hydraulic legend “German”, who brought out of retirement his radical truck, which last saw action some 12 years ago. Everywhere you turned there were vendor booths, like Bowtie Connection Miami and Lowrider Clothing, who seemed like they dressed the entire crowd with their various designs of T-shirts and caps. Also on location were the always-entertaining Tropical Glitz, DS18 Audio, and Arizona’s Krazy Kutting, who brought out their one-off chrome and engraved custom accessories and undercarriage parts. The very popular local motorcycle club, Cartel Baggers, decked the inside of the hall with the finest custom motorcycles in all of Florida, and they even gave away custom helmets to two young Lowrider kids who attended the show, both of whom are paralyzed. A special thanks goes out to Ralph and his big-time club for the kind and charitable gesture.

What stood out besides all the beautiful cars were the also beautiful crowd of Lowrider fans from Miami who supported the show the whole weekend. We have never witnessed thousands of people come and check out a show, drink, eat, and enjoy a car show without one tiny incident. This laidback car show crowd got along with each other as if they were all family! This can only happen when you appreciate what you have, and this Lowrider Miami crowd was sincere about it as well. Just before Sunday’s trophy presentation started, the car shows promoters came up on the stage and were introduced to the crowd, receiving a warm applause of appreciation from everyone for their heartfelt dedication and commitment on bringing the Miami Lowrider Show back home where it belongs. Cuanthom Productions, and especially Bryan Rush, who seemed to know everyone in attendance, promote and produce this major show nothing like a business venture at all; they do this for the love of lowriding in Miami!

Make next year’s show a must-attend date on your calendar, load your cars up on those trailers, and bring them out with the whole family, friends, and club members. This is one Lowrider tropical festival you must experience.