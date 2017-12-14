On Saturday Dec, 9th, Latin Life hosted their annual toy drive at Originals Mike’s in Santa Ana. The entry fee was $10 with a toy or $15 without a toy. Local clubs such as Decentes and Showdown came out to show support. There was a 50/50 raffle as well as live music. The toys that were gathered at the show will be distributed to local kids that live in hotels. “I work with a biker whose club feeds these families that live at the hotels and we will be going with them next weekend to give out the toys to the kids of those families.”