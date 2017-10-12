Celebrating its third year, King of the Street is an event that is choreographed by the San Francisco Lowrider Council. As with past shows, lowriders throughout the Bay Area met at Mission Street and Silver Avenue where a police escort received them. From there, they toured through Mission District, shot by the San Francisco Bay, and then headed over to Fort Mason Center—the venue for their grand finale.

This is the first time that the show took place at Fort Mason and within hours the hall, parking lot, and all surrounding areas were bombarded with both cars and spectators. “We turned away over 200 cars, so we will be looking for a bigger location to host next year’s show,” Roberto Hernandez, the SF Lowrider Council founder, says.

One of the highlights was a 2 p.m. hop that went down at the Festival Pavilion parking lot. The roar of 3,000 spectators filled the area with an excitement and energy that was unreal, and as they egged on their favorite cars and switchmen, one couldn’t help but get caught up in all the hype.

In all the show was a tremendous success and the cruising festivities lasted up until 2 a.m., making this an all-day affair that you should not miss out on.