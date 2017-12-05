I’ve been hearing about the Thursday night cruise at the In-N-out in West Covina for a while now but never got the chance to check it out. This past Thursday (Nov 30th) I happen to of been doing a photo shoot nearby and decided to stop by. I showed up early, so I grabbed something at In-N-Out to eat and sat in my car watching TNF until enough cars showed up. As the night went on, small groups of bombs and motorcycles kept trickling in. In total, there was about eight vehicles throughout the night. “The parking lot has filled up,” explained Richard Betancourt who lives down the street. We will be sure to come back next time we are in the area.