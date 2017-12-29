Each summer, the Impalas Car Club gathers for a barbecue hosted by a different chapter within their respective areas. This past year it was up to the OC branch to show them how it’s done. Marked as a one-day event, the shindig winds up becoming a weekend affair, and this year they turned it all the way up.

The weekend began when members from all throughout California began rolling up to the Fullerton Hotel. As the sun set, members fired up the barbecue pit and as they shared stories you could hear the bottles cracking open and the spirits and stories flowed throughout the night. The next morning, at the crack of dawn, some still hadn’t slept, others woke up groggy, and then there were the expected few who woke up with hangovers in search of some menudo. By 7 a.m. they assembled in formation and as the smell of exhaust fumes were just about to put us all back to bed they took the maiden voyage to Oak Canyon Park.

As the caravan of Impalas made their way to a reserved section of the park, it was quite an incredible sight to see them roll in unison as members from Stockton, Modesto, San Diego, San Jose, Fresno, Sacramento, and other surrounding areas came out and filled the park. Once there, the festivities kicked off as attendees enjoyed raffles, live entertainment, enough food to feed a small army, and a concert that highlighted the euphoric vibes and playful atmosphere.

As the day came to a close, and my eyes were tired from the night before, I was at first thankful that the day had come to an end, but soon realized that this was just a warm-up for the Impalas Car Club. By the time we arrived back to the hotel, the party continued till the break of dawn and it left me with some memorable impressions that made the dreary ride home tolerable.

In all, it was a great time that will never be forgotten. We’d like to thank the Impalas Car Club for extending an invitation to their annual gala.