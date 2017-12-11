On December 9th, the Orange County chapter of the Impalas hosted their annual toy drive in historic downtown Anaheim on Center Street Promenade. This event was free to the public and $25 entry fee for a car or $15 with an unopened toy. The four blocks of Center Street filled up with lowrider from clubs such as Impalas, Uniques, Wyno’s Only and others. Spectators had and abundance of restaurants to choose from and were also entertained by a live band and participated in a raffle. The toys were donated to Toys for Tots in Orange County and picked up by the Marine corp to be donated to needy kids.