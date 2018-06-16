The quality and standard of cars built in New Mexico continues to grow annually. At the recent Albuquerque Super Show there were plenty of award-winning show vehicles on display. What caught Lowrider photographer Corey Ringo’s attention were the creative displays that surrounded most of the vehicles at the event. Here are a few of the eye-catching, creative ideas that complemented some of the car and truck displays.

The best part about building your ride is to have appreciation for it by complementing it with a beautiful display. Show sign creativity, stanchions, and plush carpeting go a long way, but car-building enthusiasts plan out displays long before their show rides are even finished.

Turntables and jackstands are great to give a full visual on a car, but nothing complements a display like a theme that goes with the vehicle’s era, nickname, or when you take your garage artifacts and bring them along to the show. Some exhibitor car displays almost turn into man caves that make you wonder where they found the time to build them.

Have a look and see for yourself that with a long car build journey there is also some hardworking thought and time dedicated to having a car looking its car show best! Give them their 10 points due, judges!