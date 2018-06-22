We stopped by The Village at Indian Hill to check out the benefit/fund-raiser event called “For the Love of Cars” in Pomona, California. We spoke with Jennifer Williams the vice president for The Historical Society of Pomona Valley (HSPV) who told us the event was to raise general funds for HSPV to help protect and preserve a handful of historical sites in Pomona. “We have a lot of student tours that come to our sites from third and fourth grade and we like to spread the word of what these historic sights mean to Pomona,” Jennifer explained.