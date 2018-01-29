Here at the Lowrider office we have a guy who is really into Ford Mavericks, having owned and restored a few of them over the years. Once, I remember asking him if he would ever consider bringing one of his Mavericks out to the Grand National Roadster Show to see if he could take home an award. His answer: “Are you kidding? Have you seen the cars they bring out there? Some of those guys have more in just their paint than I have in all of my Mavericks put together.”

If you’ve ever been to the Grand National Roadster Show, or at least seen our coverage of past events, then you know our coworker is right for not wanting to try to win an award. The people who bring cars to the Grand National Roadster Show do not mess around with their builds—especially in the paint department. This year’s GNRS was no exception, with its fair share of custom paintjobs made up of some of the most beautiful colors that paint companies like PPG, Axalta, and House of Kolor have in their catalogs.

It’s almost blinding to see what kind of paintjobs these cars are wearing, but honestly once your eyes adjust to them you can’t but help but give it up to the owners for dropping all that cash on the paintjobs or to the painters who spend that much time laying them down.