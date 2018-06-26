See all 97 photos

Classic Oldies Car Club has been around for 20 years and they always like to do a cruise night to celebrate the summer kickoff. “We do two cruise nights a year. A summer kickoff and an end of summer one,” Bigg John of Classic Oldies explained. They patterned up with Pizza Pub on Whittier to host their cruise night and provide a 50/50 raffle and a DJ for entertainment.

about this editor