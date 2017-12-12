I’ve said it many times before but shopping for classic car guys is a pain to do. In most cases, figuring out what to get them is only half the challenge, the other half is figuring out where to get them. Luckily, the Pomona Swap Meet is just a hop, skip, and jump away from me, and it’s even luckier that their final event of the year is held in December, right before Christmas.

Last year, the Pomona Swap Meet saved my butt when I needed some last-minute Christmas presents for the other LRM staffers so once again I decided to head down there and see what I could find.

Koch’s Steering Wheel Restoration

An industry leader in steering wheel restoration for almost 30 years, Koch’s Steering Wheel Restore can restore and refinish steering wheels from all makes and models. Koch also has the capability of recasting a wide-variety of classic steering wheels.

www.kochssteeringwheels.com

Faxon Auto Literature

It’s not a surprise that classic car guys love OEM parts and accessories, the rarer and older the better. But what do you do if those classic parts and accessories you just picked up are missing the instructions? Enter: Faxon Auto Literature. With over a million items in their warehouse, Faxon Auto Literature offers one of the largest selections of automobile manuals and literature in the world. From repair manuals, to owners’ manuals, to assembly manuals, sales brochures, parts books, and even paint chips, Faxon Auto Literature has them all. Whether you’re looking for help with those rare and old parts, looking for an original owner’s manual for your glove compartment or just need some reading material for your coffee table, Faxon Auto Literature has what you need.

www.faxonautoliterature.com

Finishing Touch Vintage Auto Accessories

Specializing in vintage auto accessories for cars and trucks from the ’30s-’60s, Finishing Touch Vintage Auto Accessories carries a wide selection of parts and accessories that will really add to any ride. Lights, hubcaps, license plate toppers, flags, flag holders, hat holders, and more, Finishing Touch Vintage Auto Accessories has anything you would need to add a personal touch to any ride.

Car Shop

Occupying almost an entire vendor row, Car Shop has one of the largest if not biggest presence at the Pomona Swap Meet. With catalogs that are hundreds of pages thick, Car Shop offers the best prices and best quality on one of the largest selections of Chevy parts we’ve ever seen. Mirrors, badges, trim pieces, bezels, gauges … if you need it then there’s a good chance Car Shop has it.

www.truckandcarshop.com

Bob’s Original Fender Covers

At first glance you’re probably thinking, “Why would anybody want a cover that would only protect your front bumper and fenders?” I thought this too when I first saw Bob’s Original Fender Covers but after taking a closer look at them it all made sense. When wrenching on your engine the last thing anybody wants to do is accidentally damage their paintjob, whether it’s from accidentally dropping a tool or from a loose belt buckle. Bob’s Original Fender covers offer 360 degrees of protection that won’t fall off. Each cover is made from soft, thick material and does not require magnets, straps, or mounting hardware. In fact, Bob’s Original Fender Covers are so great not only do we at LRM use them but so do many of our sister publications.

www.bobsoriginalfendercovers.com

Frank’s Hats

When you’re cruising down the boulevard it’s important that you look as good as your car. This is where Frank’s Hats come in. For over 90 years Frank’s Hats has been making and selling hats that have been seen everywhere between the boulevards to big screen. Frank’s Hats were there when lowriding was born and they are not going anywhere anytime soon.

www.frankshatsgarciahats.com

Quality Power

If you’re going to build a car with high-end stereo equipment or a hydraulic suspension then you should know that all that extra equipment in your trunk is going to be way more than any OEM electrical system can handle. Luckily, Quality Power is here to help with all your high-power needs. With over 20 years of experience, Quality Power offers a wide-variety of high-draw electrical components, including starters, alternators, batteries, and more.

www.qualitypowerauto.com

Mattson’s Inc. Custom Radiators

We’ve said it many times in the past but it is very important to make sure your car runs as cool as it looks. With over 40 years experience, Mattson’s Inc. Custom Radiators specializes in building and supplying top-of-the-line radiators and automotive fans for all of your vehicle’s needs. Mattson also offers the option of building custom radiators to fit their customers’ individual purposes and needs as well as priding themselves in the fact that not only do their products keep you cool but they look cool too.

www.the-fan-man.com