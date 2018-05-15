Historic Chicano Park is located in the Logan Heights community and recently celebrated it 48th year. This year’s theme was “El Corazon de Aztlan,” celebrating with a free family event with traditional music, dance, and, of course, lowriders that attract thousands each year.

The capacity for cars to be displayed is limited and by the crack of dawn the park was filled up with lowriders from local clubs such as Oldies, Viejitos, Amigos, Klique, and, of course, Majestics, who have the blue house next to the park and always celebrate in style. We will be stopping by next year for the 49th annual celebration.