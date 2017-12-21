In the ever-changing landscape of business and industry, very few brands will last the test of time. But among those that have, there are even fewer that will evolve into a household name. A prime example is Cadillac. Cadillac is a name that’s long been synonymous with luxury and success, and a marque that reminds of us just where the term “land yacht” came from. So is it really any surprise that a show named after the iconic brand continues to grow each year? Well it shouldn’t be.

CadillacFest recently celebrated its seventh year in existence, and the show is growing exponentially each year. Taking a play out of the Cadillac playbook, this year’s event came with all the bells and whistles. The highly anticipated show featured an extended outdoor venue, an indoor lowrider bike, and model car show; the variety of builds was too much to wrap your head around. Club participation included some of the industry’s best, including Cadillac Kings, Latin Life, Majestics, and Goodtimes.

One of the highlights of the show was the unveiling of Westside Car Club’s 1984 Fleetwood Brougham built by Cadillac Connection. Mike “Francis” Lopez debuted his recently completed 1984 Coupe De Ville “House of the Rising Sun.” This multicolored showstopper had attendees snapping flicks with rapid fire while vendors like Zug Monster, Funk Freaks, and SugarMill Studios gave the spectators plenty of reasons to drop some coin.

The indoor arena welcomed spectators with a display by Masterpiece’s Armando Florez, Down 2 Scale, and Jevries, who came all the way from the Netherlands. The indoor model exhibit featured a never-before-seen, scaled-down replica of the legendary Whittier Boulevard. Over 500 mini lowriders lined the reproduction streets, which showcased mini storefronts complete with lighting and working showroom floors. The lowrider bike arena featured the likes of Finest Kreations, Legions, and Techniques.

Much like the Cadillac brand, this family friendly event continues to honor the legendary namesake as fans both old and new converge to enjoy the different makes and models. It’s a show for all ages and one that continues to grow with a passion and pride only Cadillac owners and fans alike could understand. So we’ll see you at their next show. Be sure to mark it on your calendars because it’s an event you truly don’t want to miss!