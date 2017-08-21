While Cadillac Fest 7 was busy taking up the Frank & Son’s parking, Finest Kreations was using the exhibition hall for their bicycle super show. However behind the bicycle show another car show was taking place: a model car super show.

Presented by Masterpieces, and featuring work by members of Down2Scale, Jevries, and others, the model car show featured meticulously built scale model recreations of many famous lowriders, as well as many original builds. These cars may just be a fraction the size of the real thing but in no way did this mean there was a diminishment in quality, with many of these models featuring the same attention to detail that you would find on an award-winning show car.

For many of these models even the presentation was top-notch, as many of the models were part of dioramas depicting many of the builders’ favorite cruising spots and hangouts; from shops and businesses to clubhouses to even a recreation of the historic Whittier Boulevard.