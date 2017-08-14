With temperatures hanging in the mid 90s and the sun shining down in full force, being outside for Cadillac Fest 7 was not for everyone. Luckily, those who chose to seek shelter inside the Frank & Son Collectible Show building were treated to a good ol’ fashion lowrider bicycle show by the members of Finest Kreations Bike Club.

On any other day the Frank & Son’s Exhibition Hall would be filled with professional athletes and stars of movies and television shows of bygone days ready to meet droves of diehard fans, but on this day the droves of people were not there to meet their idols. Instead, they were there to check out the pedal-powered creations brought out by bike clubs such as Finest Kreations, Legions, Old Memories, Techniques, Uniques, and Temptation.

From bicycles and trikes to pedal cars and strollers, these chromed and candied beauties were all there to show that you don’t need a Caddy, or even a motor, to cruise in style.