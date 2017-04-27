From music to food, hot air balloons to fitness, there are festivals for just about every niche specialty market. So it should come as no surprise to find out that there is an event that honors one of the world’s most iconic brands of all time: the Cadillac Motor Company.

Now in its sixth year of production, the highly anticipated Cadillac Fest continues its tradition of showcasing everything and anything connected to the Cadillac brand. Since its inception, the brand has evolved into a beast of a show, and while they’ve moved to a larger venue, the event continues to be free to the public.

Spectators were treated to some of the industry’s top builds showcased by the infamous Cadillac Kings, Majestics, Together, and Groupe car clubs, just to name a few. From Coupes to Fleetwoods every generation of Cadillac was on deck. Out on vendor row there was a little something for everyone. Zugg Monster showcased their metal design work, Funk Freaks was pushing their groovy sounds, and SugarMill Studios had their custom lowrider photography prints.

“The show keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Cadillac Mike says, who plans on adding an all-indoor lowrider bike and model car section to the annual event. But as we wait for that happen, all we can say is that Cadillac Fest is a must-attend show. Regardless of whether you like the brand, the cars on display were beautiful and the camaraderie found at their event is unmatched, as they stand alone as the leaders of festivals catering to the Cadillac brand.